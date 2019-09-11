Baby Santi, the hardest working baby in showbiz, joins Eva Longoria on set for her latest project

Eva Longoria's son might have a future in Hollywood! One-year-old Santiago Bastón is always making adorable appearances on his mother's social media (please see this one time he ate a full tortilla), but Eva's most recent post is probably definitely the cutest thing ever. In the photo, the 44-year-old actress is sitting in a director's chair, while her son is sitting beside her in his own mini director's chair. And yes, his name is also engraved in his seat.

Eva Longoria's one-year-old baby Santi joined his mother in the director's chair in her latest project

"Starting him early! #FutureDirector," she wrote alongside the photo that featured the mother/son duo sitting on set of a shoot. The two, who are seated in a living room set, both have their own director's chair. Eva's is a classic tall seat, while baby Santi's is a mini blue version with his last name Bastón written across in the back.

This isn't the first time Santi joins Eva on set. The Desperate Housewives alum previously posted a photo of herself and Santi while she was directing the pilot episode of the upcoming CW series Glamorous. She also called him a "future director" in the post that featured the two pointing at monitors on the set of the show.

Baby Santi has joined his mother on sets in the past

In every project she's worked on since having Santi, Eva has been candid about working in Hollywood as a mother. While directing Grand Hotel, she made sure to create an environment that was friendly for mothers, which included breastfeeding breaks. "I produced the show, but I was directing it when my son was two-months-old, so I was breastfeeding and I was behind the camera," Eva explained. "To have that culture and normalize the fact that we’re women and we can be mothers, but also pursue our careers, was really, really good."