Jennifer Lopez gives a hilarious lesson in iconic music video dance moves

Dance school is in session! Jennifer Lopez joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious bit. The On the Floor singer and the Tonight Show host teamed up for a sketch that saw them running through some of the most memorable moves in music videos. JLo and Jimmy coordinated in matching black t-shirts and grey jeans with plaid shirts wrapped around their waist. Kicking off the bit, the pair did their version of MC Hammer’s iconic U Can’t Touch This move. The duo then ran through some of the biggest numbers from the 80s and 90s, including moves from New Kids on the Block, TLC and the Macarena.

Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon ran through the history of music video dancing

Things got pop as they recreated moves from Britney Spears and *NSYNC. It wouldn’t be an ode to dance without Beyoncé’s Single Ladies routine. In one of the more hilarious moments, the pair put on their best Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello impression, dancing closely while Señorita plays in the background then quickly moving away before a kiss (*cue Joe Jonas reaction*). With the Queen of music videos, it would be impossible not to celebrate one of Jennifer’s moments.

The set goes dark and the green lasers start flashing while she and Jimmy dance to Waiting for Tonight. The pair closed the sketch with an ode to one of the best dance songs of all time—Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Jennifer has been busy dancing in celebration for her birthday. Last month, the triple-threat wrapped her 31-city It’s My Party Tour. Now, the Dinero songstress is gearing up for a different type of dancing as she hits the pole for her role as a stripper in the upcoming flick Hustlers.

The triple-threat talked about the difference between dancing on stage and on the pole

Jennifer opened up about turning to one of her co-stars for help working the pole. “I called Cardi B and I was like, ‘You have to be in this movie. You know this world and you can teach us,'” she told Jimmy. “I was like, ‘I’m learning how to pole dance it’s really hard.’ She goes, ‘Oh yes, it took me years and years to master it, but now I’m great at it.’”

