Lais Ribeiro debuts her stunning engagement ring on the red carpet

Newly engaged supermodel Lais Ribeiro debuted her stunning engagement ring on September 10 at the Mosaic Federation Gala Against Human Slavery at Cipriani in New York City. The Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared on the red carpet looking lovely while evoking bridal vibes in a white off the shoulder bardot dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The Brazilian beauty teamed her look with strappy silver heels and sparkly earrings. Lais looked nothing short of amazing, but it was her gorgeous ring that caught everyone’s attention, including ours!

Lais looked gorge in a white bardot dress featuring a daringly sexy slit

The mother-of-one was all smiles as she held up her hand to show off her beautiful ring. Inside Lais caught up with fellow Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio and posed with the former VS Angel for a glam photo opp.

The 28-year-old got engaged to NBA player Joakim Noah at Burning Man Festival in the Nevada Desert. Following the exciting news, she took to social media to share the joy with her followers. Lais posted a photo of the moment in which she said “yes” to the Memphis Grizzlies player and she appears hugging her new fiancé.

The Brazilian model was all smiles while showing off her stunning ring

I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn’t touch my phone for 5 days and I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life!” she wrote. “@stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed 💍 And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys,” she added.

The hot couple went public with their romance in September 2018, and according to the pro athlete, there was nothing to think about when it came to proposing to his love. “Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life,” he wrote next to a picture of them kissing at Burning Man.