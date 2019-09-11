Angelina Jolie's son Maddox addresses strained relationship with dad Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox has spoken out about his father Brad Pitt. In a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, the college student answered questions about his famous dad while on campus at Yonsei University in South Korea. When asked if the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was going to visit him at school, the 18 year old replied, “I don’t know about that, what’s happening.” As for whether his relationship with Brad is over, Maddox responded, “Whatever happens, happens.”

Maddox broke his silence on his relationship with dad Brad Pitt

Brad and Angelina split in 2016. The Maleficent star filed for divorce following an alleged altercation on a private plane, which reportedly involved Maddox. At the time, an attorney for the actress, Robert Offer, told the Associated Press (via Entertainment Tonight) that Angelina decided to end their nearly two-year marriage “for the health of the family.”

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Brad revealed that he’s committed to his sobriety since splitting from the Oscar winner. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” Brad said. “I had family stuff going on,” he shared. “We’ll leave it at that.”

Angelina dropped her oldest son Maddox off at college in South Korea in August

Angelina dropped Maddox off at college last month. The mom of six admitted that she ugly cried as she said goodbye to her oldest child. “I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Angelina continued, “It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved. But yeah, I miss him, I miss him,” adding, “I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't already set my plane tickets."