Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's mom are 'in-law' goals!

Camila Alves McConaughey and her mother in law, Mary Kathleen McConaughey, are the best pals anyone can have. During a recent trip to Turkey with new university professor, Matthew McConaughey, and their children, Camila and KMack - as she sweetly calls her - shared a beautiful time together.

Camila and Matthew tied the knot in 2011, and despite the usual mother-in-law horror stories, these videos are concrete evidence of the amazing bond between Camila and Mary. Throughout the vacation the McConaughey clan has been celebrating Mary’s 'staged' 87th birthday and she is L-O-V-I-N-G IT! Kmack’s birthday is actually on January 7, but the family has been jokingly celebrating her birthday throughout the entire trip. Check it out below!

Mary is the proof of age being just number! Camila has blessed us all with posts that show Mary being carried around a restaurant in a chair as people chant her name, her complaining about her messy hair, and even joking about her name being “Vanity, because she is very vain." Unfortunately, Matthew is not seen in the video, and neither are their kiddos, Levi, Livingston and Vida, but we do hear one of them correct grandma by telling her it’s a video and not a picture… Celebrities or not, all grandma and grandkids are the same!