For ten days every year, Venice rolls out the red carpet to steal the title of Movie Capital of the World from Hollywood. Actors from all over the globe jet into the beautiful Italian city to present their new projects at the prestigious Venice Film Festival with the hopes of scoring an award. Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson were promoting their last movies last week and over the weekend it was time for Penélope Cruz, the latest megastar to arrive.

©Getty Images The Ralph&Russo mini dress was perfect to show off Penélope´s infinite legs

The Spanish actress was promoting her latest movie, Wasp Network, a nerve-wracking thriller that tells the story of five Cuban spies in the US back in the 1990s. During a chat with the press, Penélope was surrounded by her co-stars, all big names in the Latin film industry: Gael García Bernal, Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Walter Moura (Narcos) and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Nueve Reinas). Not to mention Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), who unfortunately could not attend due to previous commitments.

Just in case such a dream team was not enough to impress us all, Penélope made a total fashion statement with a stunning jewel mini dress by Meghan Markle favorite Ralph & Russo. To accessorize the flattering long-sleeved turquoise design embellished with crystal floral motives, she chose high-heeled silver sandals and jewels by Atelier Swarowski. Absolute perfection.

©Getty Images The Spanish actress shone in the red carpet with this stunning white gown signed again by Ralph&Russo

Later that night, the full Wasp Network cast walked the red carpet, and again, the Spanish actress showed off her exquisite taste in gowns. Her spectacular haute couture white gown from Ralph & Russo’s Autumn Winter 2019 collection helped her become the indisputable queen of the night. The bodice of the dress, embellished with crystals and feathers, was a design masterpiece. Penélope’s loosely upswept hairstyle and red lips completed the killer look.