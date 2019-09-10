Día de los Muertos Barbie hits shelves this week

Barbie is getting a beautiful makeover! Mattel announced they will be releasing a limited-edition Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead barbie on September 12 ahead of the Mexican holiday. The collectible doll features Barbie in full Día de los Muertos skull makeup and a gorgeous gown fit for the festivities.

CLICK FOR MORE

VIEW GALLERY

A Day of the Dead Barbie is hitting shelves on September 12

In the first product photos, Barbie looks ready to celebrate and remember her ancestors in a long black gown that's embroidered with colorful florals and sugar skulls. Her look is topped off with a gold headpiece, earrings and turquoise-streaked hair. The most striking part of the doll, however, is her skull makeup that includes an array of designs and colors. The Día de los Muertos Barbie also has butterflies adorned all around in her dress, headpiece and hands—a sign of the Monarch butterflies that serve as a symbol of the deceased souls who come back to visit their Mexican families.

MORE: Liven up your day of the dead with these cocktails

The $75 doll will be available starting September 12 on Amazon and Walmart and will "honor the traditions, symbols and rituals often seen throughout this time," according to Mattel. The Day of the Dead is a celebration held from October 31 to November 2 to celebrate and remember deceased love ones. Mexican families honor them through different lively traditions, including parades, parties and private altars in the graveyards that contain photographs of their late loved ones as well as their favorite foods, drinks and offerings that the living offer the dead. They also paint their face in skull makeup.

VIEW GALLERY

The Day of the Dead holiday takes place from October 31- November 2

Most recently, Disney's animated movie Coco told the stories of these celebrations on the big screen. Grab your wallets and clear your shelves because you won't want to miss out on this special doll.