Ozuna nabs four Guinness World Record Book titles

Ozuna has Baila Baila Baila his way all the way into the record books. The reggeaton rapper proudly landed himself in the 2020 Guinness World Record four times. The Robaré singer earned titles for Male artist with the most weeks at number one on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart (Odisea, 46 non-consecutive weeks), Most Billboard Latin Music Award wins for a single artist in a single year (11 wins in 2019), Most Billboard Latin Music Award nominations for a single artist in a single year (23 in 2019) and artist with the most videos to reach one billion views on YouTube.

Ozuna landed in the 2020 Guinness World Record Book a total of four times

Ozuna took to his social media to proudly showcase the accomplishments. In a video, the singer, who was presented with the awards in his hometown of Puerto Rico, looks on as an agent reads the honors out loud to him. In another photo, the Cambio crooner smiles bright as he holds up the awards in front of the camera. Ozuna then shared a special message for his millions of followers.

“Thanks to the public, to God and my loyal team, who is taking this to another level,” he said. “It’s not just me, the artist, it’s the entire team that works with me. Thanks Guinness World Book Records 2020.” Although the 27-year-old is breaking records and topping the charts, his main mission is to keep Latin music in the ears of fans around the world.

The reggeaton star was presented with the honors in his hometown of Puerto Rico

“Elevating Latinos is my responsibility," he told Billboard magazine in April. "There’s so much new young talent. Lunay, Rauw Alejandro and Lyanno are some of the artists who I gave a break to the same way that Farruko and Arcangel gave me my big break on Si No Te Quiere.'"