Lin-Manuel Miranda joins TheaterEars as Global Ambassador

Lin-Manuel Miranda wants the movie-going experience to be easier on all Latinx families. The Hamilton creator has teamed up with TheaterEars—an app that allows people to watch movies in cinemas in Spanish. As its new Global Ambassador, the 39-year-old star will help the startup create awareness amongst the Latinx and creative communities about the app that allows Spanish-speaking people see newly-released movies in theaters.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is the new global ambassador for TheaterEars

Lin-Manuel, who is of Puerto Rican descent, shared how excited he is to open the door for so many Latinx families. “Shared family experiences are paramount in my household,” he said in a statement. “As a member of the Latinx diaspora, English is not the only language spoken at home and in my family. Being able to go to see a movie as a family, thanks to TheaterEars, has opened a whole new world of entertainment for us to enjoy and discuss together regardless of ability to understand English.”

The way the app works is easy—all you need is your phone and a pair of headphones. Once you select your movie, theater and showtime of choice, the app will automatically play a spanish audio track simultaneously with the movie on the big screen. TheaterEars is currently available at all theaters in the United States and Puerto Rico and has already released over 70 major studio films, including Avengers: Endgame, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and most recently IT Chapter 2.

VIEW GALLERY

TheaterEars is an app that allows people to watch movies in cinemas in Spanish

Over the past few years, Lin-Manuel has stacked up his résumé with his work and next up will make his directorial debut with Tick, Tick…Boom! “We are truly honored that someone of Lin-Manuel’s talent and intelligence has recognized the value of our efforts. He is an innovator and a disruptor, exactly who we wanted to work with,“ Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars, said in a statement. “We’ve seen what a powerful voice for good Lin-Manuel can be, especially with all of the great work he has done for Puerto Rico and the Hispanic community. We share a common mission: to empower movie-going audiences everywhere, regardless of language.”