Salma Hayek's reaction after eating a really good enchilada is all of us

Salma Hayek knows how to appreciate a hearty meal. The 53-year-old actress was spotted enjoying lunch with TV presenter Yolanda Andrade in Mexico and eating what's considered a staple in the city: Chiles En Nogada. In the video shared to social media, Salma takes one bite of the dish and literally has a hilarious physical reaction.

CLICK FOR MORE

VIEW GALLERY

Salma Hayek hilariously reacts to eating an enchilada

"These enchiladas are not mine," she tells the camera as she prepares to take a bite of the meal. "They're from my friend Yolanda. It's best to try different dishes from different people." As she takes a bite, Yolanda (the true MVP) holds back Salma's hair so it doesn't get in the way. As she chews, the Beatriz at Dinner star is visibly enjoying each bite. She rocks back and puts both thumbs up, giving her approval.

Loading the player...

MORE: Hot Salma summer: a Look back at the star's most daring swimsuits

The Chiles En Nogada—which are delicious as they look—feature meat-stuffed poblano chiles drenched in nogada, a walnut cream sauce. They are then garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. This isn't the first time Salma gives fans a glimpse into her love of food. She previously shared a recipe for "Salma’s Breakfast Special," which features a variety of fruits, berries, vegetables and a hint of honey.

VIEW GALLERY

The 52-year-old actress had lunch with her friend Yolanda Andrade

“It doesn’t sound like it tastes really good but it’s delicious,” she said in her social media video. “And it’s super complete, and gives you lots of energy during the day." So there you have it—if you want to age as gracefully as Salma, eat an enchilada, people!