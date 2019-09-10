Jennifer Lopez will be honored with Premio Corazón Award

Jennifer Lopez will receive a special honor for her empowering work in the Latinx community. The Hustlers star will be presented with the fourth annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebration. The 50-year-old will be honored with the award that celebrates individuals that “exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community.” The On the Floor singer is part of many humanitarian causes.

Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award

JLo was the first celebrity spokesperson for the Children’s Miracle Network and dedicates her time to the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, American Red Cross, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, DKMS and the United Nations Foundation. Jennifer also donated $1 million in aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. “This year, we’re truly excited to honor the hardest working woman in showbiz with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award,” Enrique Santos said.

“As a global advocate for children, woman and all Latinos, the list of foundations and charities that JLo has supported throughout her career is endless and the positive impact that she’s had on the entire entertainment industry and so many lives is immeasurable. I can’t wait to see the queen dominate our stage this year.”

JLo will take the stage to perform at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebration on November 2

After receiving the honor, Jennifer will take the stage and perform for the crowd. Other recipients of the Premio Corazón Latino Award include Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin and Pitbull. The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will air live from Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on November 2 on LivexLive.com. Other performers include Daddy Yankee, Gente de Zona, Sech, and more.