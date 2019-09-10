Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have the sweetest friendship moment

Although they tend to keep their personal lives – and friendship – out of the spotlight, there was a very sweet mutual show of love between long-time BFFs Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift this week. Get ready to say, “awwwwwww.” Selena publicly fangirled over Taylor’s new album Lover, sharing a photo of the disc’s title track on her playlist with a big pink heart drawn over the top, and captioning it “You’re just …unreal dude @taylorswift13.” Taylor – who has been busy promoting her new project – shared the post, adding: “I LOVE YOU SELENA.”

Though they currently reside on opposite coasts - Selena currently lives in the O.C., whilst Taylor divides her time between New York and Nashville – it’s heartwarming to see that their friendship is as strong as ever. The pair originally got to know each other in 2006 when they were both dating Jonas brothers – Selena was with Nick while her friend took up with Joe. The 27-year-old singer has said that their friendship “was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Selena isn’t the only one to be giving Taylor’s new material the thumbs up – Demi Lovato has also shown her appreciation. “Life’s too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift,” she said. The supportive statement put to rest reports of a feud between the two which was said to stem from Demi's collaboration with Scooter Braun, who Taylor openly dislikes. But Taylor clearly has no beef with Demi, judging by the fact she shared Demi’s note with the words: “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face.”

For now, Taylor is full steam ahead with promoting her new album. The 29-year-old performed several tracks live for the first time during an intimate concert in Paris, France on Monday night, taking to the stage in front of a select group of fans at Olympia Hall. “This was such an awesome way to celebrate this album finally being out in the world,” she said of the special gig.