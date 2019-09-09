Angelina Jolie reveals how her children make her feel special

Angelina Jolie might be one of the biggest stars on the planet, but her kids sure do know how to make her feel extra special. The mom of six –Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox—spoke with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! UK about her children and the sweet way they spoil her. "On Mother's Day my children make me breakfast and pick me flowers – they treat me like a lady," she shared.

Angelina Jolie revealed how her children sweetly spoil her

The Eternals actress, 44, admitted that when she does take the time to care for herself, she “rediscovers” the softness she speaks of. “I also realize I have more fight and resilience in me than I knew. But at my core I'm soft and vulnerable,” she said. “It's not my dream just to be strong. I want to be allowed to be soft and I don’t want to be harmed or feel unsupported when I am."

Like every other mom, Angelina tried her hardest to be strong as she dropped her son Maddox off at college in South Korea last month. The Hollywood star admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an “ugly cry” moment as she said goodbye to her oldest child, who is studying at Yonsei University.

The mom of six had a less than strong moment as she dropped her oldest child off at college

“I also, just at some point, had the big [sun]glasses and the amount of times I turned and waved. I do know it was the one moment in my life I think I turned around six times before the airport just... and he sweetly stayed and kept waving, knowing that I was going to keep turning around. You could feel he knew he couldn't leave,” the Oscar winner said.

Angelina continued, “It's nice to know how much he knows he's loved. But yeah, I miss him, I miss him,” adding, “I'll just get out there. It's not like I haven't already set my plane tickets."