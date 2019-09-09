Cardi B honors Camilo Sesto with sweet musical tribute

Cardi B took a moment to sweetly remember late musician Camilo Sesto. On Monday, September 9, the Money rapper took to her social media and serenaded her followers with two of the musician’s biggest hits. Cardi put the camera in selfie mode as she began by singing Jamas. The rapper gave her best lip-synch as Camilo’s song played in the background. The 26-year-old switched gears as she then went on to sing the hit Algo De Mí. The Bodak Yellow rapper perfectly sang the Spanish lyrics along with the classic musician.

Cardi B paid tribute to the late Spanish musician via social media

The music world was rocked with the sad announcement of Camilo’s passing on Sunday, September 8. Eduardo Guervós shared the news on social media. “Dear friends, we are very sorry to inform you that our great and dear artist Camila Sesto has just left us. Rest in peace.” Camila was 72-years-old at the time of his death. It is reported that the Amor Mio, Que Me Has Hecho star died after suffering multiple heart attacks at a hospital in Madrid, Spain. Some of the biggest names in entertainment took to their social media to remember the singer who was known for his romantic tunes.

Antonio Banderas tweeted out a special message, alongside a picture of the fame musician. “From the “I can no longer” to the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, leaves us many emblematic songs that make up the soundtrack of our lives and that time can not take. DEP Camilo Sesto." Mexican singer Carlos Rivera paid respects with a statement.

Camilo passed away at the age of 72

“How sad the loss of maestro Camilo Sesto. Just a year ago I had the opportunity to meet him, he was so affectionate and generous with his words to me. You leave, teacher, but you stay because you are a part of us…Rest in Peace.” Throughout his career, Camilo sold over 180 million albums worldwide and was scheduled tour of the United States in October. Camilo leaves behind on son, Camilo Blanes.