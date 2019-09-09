Eva Longoria and more will bring Disney's 'Coco' to life at the Hollywood Bowl

Disney’s Coco is coming to life! The Oscar-winning cartoon will be recreated for the stage during a special two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl. The one stage production will be brought to life for the first time on November 8 and 9. Fans, who are encouraged to dress in Day of the Dead costumes, will be able to watch the film on the Bowl’s movie screen. Throughout the production, the film will be accompanied by a live full orchestra. Mariachi Divas are also set to perform for guests during the event. Coco live will feature a host of star power.

Disney and Pixar's Coco will be brought to life on stage at the Hollywood Bowl

The film’s stars Jaime Camil, Anthony Rodriguez and Alanna Ubach will be making cameos. Benjamin Bratt, who played Ernesto de la Cruz, in the film will host the event with Eva Longoria. Other stars set to make an appearance are Lele Pons, Carlos Rivera and Rudy Mancuso. Natalia Jimenez and Miguel will also be present for the festivities. The pair performed the Oscar-winning song Remember Me during the 2018 Academy Awards. “I’m very excited to join this incredible group of exceptional talent, in the city that I’m from, to bring this very special move and message to life,” Miguel said in a statement.

MORE: See the special performance of Remember Me from Disney's Coco at the Oscars

“The idea of celebrating ancestors is very dear to my heart, especially after the passing of my grandparents.” Alex Gonzalez shared his excitement about the production saying: “Coco is my heart, it means everything to me. It’s ancestors, family, music, love, culture, traditions, dreams, and passion. Coco is everything that inspires, connects, and makes the world a better place. It’s a unique film."

Jamie Camil, Benjamin Bratt and more of the film's stars will be in attendance for the special production

“The Hollywood Bowl is a very special place where we can celebrate and share our love and appreciation for music and Coco! It’s a huge honor and privilege to be a part of this beautiful performance at the Hollywood Bowl. I am so excited, can’t wait!” Tickets for the special event got on sale Friday, September 13 at 12pm PST.