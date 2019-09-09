Antonio Banderas bumps into ex-stepdaughter Dakota Johnson

Antonio Banderas bumped into a very special person at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival: his onetime stepdaughter, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson! The actress – whose mom is the Spanish actor’s ex-wife Melanie Griffith – looked thrilled to see her stepdad as they made the party rounds at TIFF on Saturday, September 7.

Dakota Johnson with Antonio Banderas, her mom Melanie Griffith’s former husband

The two greeted one another with a hug outside the Artists For Peace And Justice, before later attending the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Hollywood Reporter party at the Four Seasons Toronto. There, they stopped for a pic together as they mingled with fellow guests at the bash, which was also attended by a newly-blonde Jennifer Lopez. There was one other guest on the VIP list who Dakota spent some special family time with – her dad, Miami Vice and Nash Bridges star Don Johnson, who was also an invitee.

Dakota ran into her dad Don Johnson that evening, too!

As she had her picture snapped with the two veteran leading men, Dakota was more than ready for her close up. The actress looked elegant in a green off the shoulder gown with her hair upswept above her shoulders.

Dakota’s mom Melanie, who divorced Don Johnson for the second time in 1996, married Antonio later that year after meeting him on the set of their first movie together, the comedy Two Much. The pair went on to have a daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas.

The Banderas/Johnson/Griffith clan are known to remain a very close-knit blended family with joint gatherings for everything from family photoshoots to graduations.