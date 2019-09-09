Miley Cyrus says goodbye to her past life in "Slide Away' music video

The party is over for Miley Cyrus. Over the weekend, the 26-year-old released the visuals for her latest single (and ode to her breakup) Slide Away. In the music video, the songstress wonders around an empty mansion surrounded by empty liquor bottles and remnants of a party. Amid all of the chaos, Miley finds peace as she floats alone in an empty pool. Slide Away is the first single the Mother’s Daughter singer has released since the news of her split with husband Liam Hemsworth was announced. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out potential Easter eggs and clues throughout the music video that could be a nod to her past love.

Miley Cyrus released the video for her breakup anthem Slide Away

Fans noticed a floating 10 of hearts playing card. The reference is important as Miley and Liam were together for ten years before their split. The party scene is another big clue. After it was confirmed that the pair split, sources shared that it was Liam’s partying that led to the end of their relationship. The video is also a symbol of Miley’s growth and desire to leave that lifestyle behind. Miley gave an emotional first performance of the single during the 2019 MTV VMAs.

In August, the We Can’t Stop singer took to her social media to share a message with her fans. “It is no secret tha I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting line in the bathroom,” she wrote. Since the end of their relationship, Miley has been living openly and freely with new girl pal Kaitlynn Carter.

VIEW GALLERY

The We Can't Stop singer performed the song for the first time at the 2019 VMAs

Shortly after the split, Liam, 29, released a public statement. “Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote next to a caption of the sunset. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalist or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love.”

