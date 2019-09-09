Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ‘drifted’ before steamy hit Señorita

Although she’s yet to officially confirm their relationship, Camila Cabello has admitted she and her beau Shawn Mendes had "drifted" before they teamed up for their chart-topping hit Señorita, which clearly brought them back together. The pair first collaborated on the track I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015, and it was the steamy video for their second project, relased in June that had fans convinced the pair were an item. Now, Camila has confessed the track helped the pair "reconnect."

Camila says she loves Shawn ‘with all my heart’ though has not yet confirmed the couple’s romance

"We went back and forth for eight months deciding whether or not we were going to do the song together," she recalled, speaking to E! News at the launch of Elle's Women In Music issue. "I love him with all my heart and always have. We've known each other for a really long time… We've always been there for each other.” She added: "I think we drifted because we weren't hanging out as much. It was fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again."

The 22-year-old Havana singer also told how her relationship with the 21-year-old has supercharged her emotions. "Falling in love, for me, just brings out all of my vulnerabilities. All these things show up for me and it just makes you open," she said. "When I am in love I listen to songs and I just cry. I cry easier. That must mean that I'm more open and more in touch with my emotions. All the spectrum of emotions… joy, fear, all of it.”

The pair have been friends for years and first worked together on track ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ in 2015

Camila’s new album, titled Romance, is expected later this year. On Thursday the Cuban singer gave fans a sneak preview – dropping two new tracks from the forthcoming disk. The first, Shameless is a guitar-lead ballad about a crush that she can’t handle. meanwhile Liar is a more Latin-inspired track, where her crush turns into full-on love.