Camilo, the songwriter behind our favorite Latin hits, reveals who and what inspire his own music

It’s no surprise that Natti Natasha, Karol G, Daddy Yankee and Mau y Ricky have all worked with Camilo Echeverry on their hits that include Sin Pijama and Ya No Tiene Novio. Since winning Colombia’s version of The X-Factor in 2007, the talented hit-maker from Medellin has been mostly behind the scenes using his skills for other people’s chart toppers –until now. The singer, who solely goes by his first name, signed with Sony Music Latin at the beginning of the year and has returned to the spotlight –he took a step back after his second album release in 2010– to show everyone exactly who Camilo is and what his music is all about.

“I am many me’s, and in my music, every day I visit the place I want from a different me,” the prolific artist tells HOLA! USA. “I am multiple versions of myself.” While his music shows the many sides to Camilo, there is one constant to all of his songs and that is his love for his country. “In my approach to music I include all of the Colombian sounds,” the TuTu singer, which features Pedro Capo and has amassed more than 50 million views, shares. “It’s part of my origin.”

And conquering the states is a part of his present and future. “When I got to Miami, no one knew who I was,” the 25-year-old says. “Miami was the biggest challenge of my life. It’s a place that’s filled with different cultures. It belongs to everyone and it belongs to no one. This is the place where your worth is what you produce.”

Watch the video above to see exactly how the handlebar mustache-wearing, guitar-holding, hopeless romantic (he is engaged to Evaluna Montaner!) leads his life with passion and learn what and where inspires all those hits.