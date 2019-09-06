Kendall Jenner reveals which one of her sister's exes she likes the most

Kendell Jenner is setting the record straight on her sister’s exes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star played a fun game of "Pour it Out" with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 5, where she reveled which one of her sister’s ex-boyfriends/husbands she likes the most. For the game, the 23-year-old had to say the answer out loud, without revealing the question. If she chose to share the question with the audience, she was safe. If not, drink up. Kendall bravely picked up her card, looked at the crowd and said, “Scott. Like Disick.” Jimmy eagerly responded, “That question could be anything.”

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner shared that Scott Disick is her fav Kardashian sister ex-boyfriend

Instead of taking the shot, the supermodel had no problem sharing the question with her opponent and the crowd. “Which of your sister’s exes do you like the most?” Kendall’s sisters include Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner. Scott Disick dated Kourtney for more than 10 years before they called it quits officially in 2016. Kourtney and Scott are parents to Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign.

Loading the player...

MORE: Kendall Jenner's $150 dress sells out in minutes

Kendall is the only one out of her siblings who does not have a child. In 2018, Kendall revealed that out of her ten nieces and nephews she has a “special connection” with her little sister’s daughter Stormi. The model admitted that she isn’t in any rush to start a family of her own because her siblings' children keep her busy enough.

VIEW GALLERY

The model made the reveal during a game of "Pour it Out" with Jimmy Fallon

“I just try and hang around, be cool,” she said “I love connecting with them. Mason loves video games, and I love videos games, so he and I just sit around and bond over video games and rap music and all the things he loves. It’s nice when they get a bit older and you can have full conversations with them.”