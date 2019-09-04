Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their love on display in new video

Jennifer Lopez gave Alex Rodriguez a hilarious lesson in fashion. The Medicine singer took to her social media to share a funny video from her vacation in France. In the clip, the MLB legend leans in to take a picture with his lady but is stopped by the brim of her wide hat. In the middle of his laughter, Alex almost causes his lady to have a full-on wardrobe malfunction. It’s all love as the playful moments run while Bill Withers’ hit song Lovely Day plays in the background. Alex shared more moments from their evening on his stories.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gave fans a sneak peek into their St. Tropez vacation

The former New York Yankee caught his fiancé in her element during a boat ride. Jennifer is in her element as she raps along to music playing in the background and dances for the camera. The Dinero singer shares a special moment with another boat as they dance to her hit Jenny from the Block. The couple have been giving their followers all the #vacationenvy as they spend some time way during their lavish getaway in France. The pair, who have ushered their children off to school, have been taking some quality time with each other and bringing the romance.

Loading the player...

MORE: Jennifer Lopez stuns in the summer's hottest trend while on vacation

Alex, 44, has been on duty as his woman indulged in one of her favorite past times. Alex was on bag and photographer duty as JLo tried on four amazing outfits. In a video, the sports commentator waves goodbye to his love from the top of the boat as she smiles and tells him she is going “shopping.” The sweet trip has been all fun and no work. Earlier this week, the pair arrived at the beautiful city ready to turn up. Jennifer, who got engaged to the athlete in March opened up about her love.

VIEW GALLERY

The celebrity couple have been documenting the trip on their social media accounts

“Marriage is important to both of us,” she told Es Magazine. “We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that. Everyone wants somebody to grow old with. At the end of the day, how much work can you do, how much money can you make, and what does it all matter? It doesn’t really.”