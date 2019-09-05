Dascha Polanco makes a statement with boldest (and goldest) fashion moment

“I was young, I needed the money. Let the fashion BEGIN!,” wrote Dascha Polanco on her social media while posting a stunning picture of her in the sequined outfit. The Orange Is the New Black actress surely knows how to make an entrance and chose this bold design (with a clear and loud message) to attend Elle's magazine NYFW Party, one of the first events of the glamorous week.

The 36-year-old shone (literally) under the flashes with the sparkling outfit designed by House of Mua Mua, a head-to-toe white gold sequin gown with the printed words Dascha shared on her account. Making sure all eyes were on her, (you have to if you want to make an impression in one of the most star-studded fashion appointments of the year), Dascha stroke a pose in front of the cameras while showing off the figure-hugging dress.

Dascha looking divine in her statement gown by House of Mua Mua

To accessorize the outfit, the Dominican beauty chose golden bracelets on both wrists matching her beautiful tiered hoop earrings, black suede gloves by Wing+ Weft, and killer high-heeled black sandals.

Dascha followed the golden theme even in her makeup, with shimmering eyeshadows and retro eyeliner being the focus in an, otherwise, natural look. Her open sandals revealed an elegant black pedicure matching the printed message. She might have needed the money in the past, but she was definitely wearing a million bucks look at the party!

And this is how you steal the show in front of the cameras!

It's not the first time the actress shows off her edgy style. On her social media, Dascha often shares images displaying the newest beauty trends, from dark blue lipstick to hairstyles in all shapes and colors. “Fashion in my real life is more important to me than fashion in my acting life,” said the actress in an interview to Vogue back in 2016, adding, “it's expressive, it's creative, there's so much to do with it!” Dascha not only is a fashionista, she's also become a role model for plus-sized women and an advocate for body positiveness: "Every day, women have to boost themselves up. You have to look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'I am fabulous, I am beautiful, I am me, and I am my own best competition."