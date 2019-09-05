Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 Million to help migrant children at the border

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back and making sure immigrant children are protected. The power couple announced that together they will be donating a whopping $2 million to two different human rights organizations: $1 million will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and another $1 million will go to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. Both organizations work to help children who are separated from their families at the border.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are donating $2 million to organizations close to their hearts

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” the pair said in a statement. “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world. History’s being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many.”

According to the NAACP LDF, the couple's donation will be used to support the organization's efforts to "strengthen our democracy and advance racial justice." And with their donation to the Young Center, Blake and Ryan helped establish the Waymaker Fund, a division that will aid immigrant children by providing attorneys, social workers, and volunteers to defend the rights of children who migrated to the United States by themselves and those who have been separated from their families.

The couple are giving $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and another $1 million will go to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights

“We are so deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from Blake and Ryan,” Maria Woltjen, Executive Director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, says. “Their donation will help ensure that the most vulnerable immigrant children – who are in detention facing deportation – will have an advocate to protect their rights and their best interests.”