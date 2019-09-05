The next generation of Latinx stars revolutionizing the world one post at a time

For a look at more exclusive photos from our LatiNext issue, pick up the October edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers now and on newsstands September 13. Subscribe today!

The next generation of entertainers is here and they're all Latinx. Now more than ever, the Latinx community has a voice in Hollywood and in the entertainment industry and it's because of a group of young Latinx stars who are at the forefront, speaking out and making a change in all industries. For HOLA! USA's October issue, we've gathered five prominent stars. Isabela Moner introduced Dora the Explorer to a new class of Latina girls, plus-size model Denise Bidot is making statements in the fashion world about size-inclusivity and Peruvian chef Franco Noriega is educating people on South American cuisine. Meanwhile, Chiquiquira Delgado's daughter Marielena Dávila is following in her family's footsteps bringing her talents to Hollywood, while social media influencer Juanpa Zurita is entertaining the world with 15-second online bits. Despite pursuing different passions, these stars have one thing in common: a social media influence.

"We all have our online platforms and I believe we inspire a lot of people," Denise tells HOLA! USA. "I want everyone to look at this cover and to realize that this is the next generation and that there is a space for them in there." And with great power comes great responsibility. 18-year-old Isabela opened up about the power of being a role model, especially after her role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. "I have an audience that is very young and I have to control my content a lot," she shares. "There's a lot of young kids, but I feel like as long as I'm transparent and natural, there's nothing that can go wrong."

As for the social media expert Juanpa, it's all about being real with your followers. "It's about being yourself, being authentic but being careful with what you share because there are people who are going to follow your footsteps," he says. And sooner rather than later, Hollywood will get the message that there needs to be more Latinx representation on screen just there is in the real world. "In Hollywood, it's very important to represent all the different types of Latinos," Isabela explains. "We have Mexicans, Dominicans, Peruvians, and Hollywood thinks that there only Mexicans in the world and that's not true."

