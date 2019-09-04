Salma Hayek gets a passionate beso from husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Love don't cost a thing – just ask Salma Hayek! The actress and producer has been married to billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, dad of their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, for ten years, and this week he showed that he really knows how to keep the sparks flying. As the Frida star celebrated her 53rd birthday on September 2, the fashion boss surprised his wife with the best gift ever: a passionate Hollywood kiss!

Salma had been sharing photos and video from her fun birthday party, showing all the best moments from the fiesta including her moment singing with a Mariachi band. But while we had seen Salma having a blast, her latest video took the cake, well, literally.

In the cute video, we first see Salma following the Mexican tradition of la mordida, when the birthday guest of honor eats the first piece of cake with their hands behind their back – and a mischievous guest shoves their face into the frosting! Husband Francois-Henri had the honor, showing his prankster side by playfully pushing his wife's famous visage straight into her birthday cake, but making up for it by then giving her an EXTRA passionate kiss as the party guests cheer. “I love this Mexican tradition," Salma wrote alongside the video, “but the best part is the kiss. Merci mi amor... you’re the best.” That's what we call having your cake and eating it, too!

The power couple are parents to 11-year-old Valentina Paloma

The couple met in 2006 and three years later, they tied the knot on the most romantic date of the year, Valentine's Day. Since then, Salma and her husband have continued as one entertainment's most stable power couples and, along with daughter Valentina Paloma, they have created a happy and surprisingly down-to-earth family.