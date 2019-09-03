Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B are at it again! The Hustlers stars are getting ready for their world premiere on September 13, 2019. While the ladies tease Wall Street men in the film inspired by a New York Magazine that went viral, lately they have been teasing all their fans. The female squad turns the tables on their Wall Street clients and now we have another peek into the boppin' film. New music, photos and snippets of their upcoming film has just been released, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming box-office film.

During the last several weeks, the cast has been opening up about the backstory of the film, interesting anecdotes that happened during filming and of course, expressing their excitement via social media. Are you ready for Hustlers?