Karol G reunites with this very special someone after a six month separation

Reunited at last! Colombian Urbano songstress Karol G has reunited with her beautiful and wonderful Otto — an extra sweet Old English Sheepdog. The Love With A Quality singer has been traveling around the world for six months bringing her catchy and dance-worthy music to her fans, but at long last, she has reunited with her loving pup.

Otto, who the singer calls her 'biggest love in the world' (sorry, not sorry Anuel!), has been waiting for his human patiently and we are sure that he is beyond excited to be with her ‘mom’ again now that she is home. Both Karol and Otto shared the big moment via their respective social media profiles to show their fans that the dynamic duo was together and happy.

Karol and her “amor infinito” having been the best of friends

Otto, her old love, has even met her new love and fiancé, Anuel AA. Last month, Anuel and Karol celebrated their love on their one year anniversary where the Urbano rapper surprised his and Otto’s leading lady with a room full of hundreds of rose petals and balloons to mark the huge occasion for the lovebirds.

Thankfully, she will be home with sweet Otto until she jets off to her next performance on September 13 in Fresno, California, followed with some stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City and Rosemont.