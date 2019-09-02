Not all of Kim Kardashian's fans agree with this fashion accessory on North West

Proud momma of four, Kim Kardashian loves featuring her kids on social media. Her eldest child, North West, 6, is a little fashionista who isn’t afraid of standing out when it comes to her bold and fun outfits, and Kim is all for sharing her looks. However, one of Kim’s recent pics featuring her and her first-born has caused some controversy among her fans and followers. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a cute photo of herself and North while on vacay and captioned it with, "Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!”

VIEW GALLERY

North wears a pair of extra large hoop earrings and a flashy gold swimsuit

Although most of the reality TV star’s fans fell in love with the sweet picture, some of her followers weren’t fully on board with North’s gold hoop earrings. "Cute but giant hoops for a little girl? She's not even 11 yet," one of them wrote. "Why is she wearing hoop earrings? She doesn't look like a little girl," added another.

MORE: North West proves she's a true style maven on trip to Japan with her parents

It’s unclear whether the hoops belong to 'Northie,' but based off the fact she loves to rock Kim’s clothes, shoes and bags while at home, it’s very likely these earrings also belong to her mom and she’s simply having fun as little girls often do with their mothers’ treasures.

VIEW GALLERY

The six-year-old has been dubbed to be a little fashionista by her mom

Some of her fans defended her with comments like: “All these people commenting on a pair of earrings. Since you were searching for some detail to jump on in this pic, how about the way North is looking at Kim. That is unconditional trust, love, and admiration right there!"

MORE: Kim Kardashian sports $35K futuristic (and exclusive) Dior bag

Ahead of the controversial pic, the KKW Beauty founder posted a carousel of photos showcasing North’s personal style during their recent trip to Japan. “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista!” she wrote before adding that she styles herself. “She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol,” she added. “She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”