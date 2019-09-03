Shawn Mendes speaks up about his relationship status

While fans may have been disappointed to not see an onstage kiss between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello during their otherwise steamy Señorita performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs, they'll be thrilled to know the handsome Canadian crooner has finally confirmed he is a relationship. Shawn was quizzed by a fan backstage after his recent concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut about his rumored romance with Camila.

Camila and Shawn performed Señorita together for the first time at the MTV VMAs but unfortunately... there was no kiss!

Don't get too excited though... Adorably, Shawn's first priority was to make sure Camila was okay with what he said about their love story, so he didn't give away much in terms of details. In a video of the event, which was shared online, the crowd around the star laughs as the musician answers the question of a fan about his love life: "Honestly, I want to say I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, but it’s not just me in the relationship," he smiled. "There’s another person involved and I can’t say things that I feel. It’s not just me deciding, you know?"

RELATED: Joe Jonas and more stars react after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello don´t kiss at the VMAs

Camila and Shawn have without a doubt been the celebrity couple of the summer. The pair first sparked rumors of a romance when the sizzling video for their hit collaboration Señorita was released - and the reports grew even stronger after Camila announced she'd split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey.

Shawn and Camila cuddling during the MTV VMAs

RELATED: Camila Cabello watching Shawn Mendes perform is the most adorable thing ever

Camila also kept fans guessing when she dropped a video on her YouTube channel entitled, What Do I Know About Love?, in which she ponders over the nature of romance. The Cuban beauty has been releasing visuals themed around amor, leading fans to speculate both about an upcoming album and whether or not there might be a song dedicated to Shawn. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in the present moment," Camila told Variety of her writing process.