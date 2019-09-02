It's Salma Hayek's birthday and she'll cry if she wants to: Hear her amazing voice!

It may be Salma Hayek’s birthday, but she’s the one giving presents! The Oscar-nominee gifted us all with her amazing singing voice during her 53rd birthday celebration. “What a better way to celebrate my birthday, than with family, friends, good weather in London, with an all female Mariachi band, lots of tequila, wine, delicious food, love, dancing and singing badly in memory of #fridakhalo and #chavelavargas,” she wrote along with an outstanding video clip on Sunday, September 2. “Thank so much Francois, Valentina and Marjo for this unforgettable night.”

Scroll to see the vibrant video!

Accompanied by an all women Mariachi band, the birthday girl belted out La Llorona, a Mexican folk song which translates to “The Weeping Woman” or “The Cryer" - after all, it’s Salma’s birthday and she'll cry if she wants to! She certainly didn’t look one bit sad, though, as she grinned from ear to ear and swayed from side to side.

Loading the player...

While some may wonder why the A-lister would opt to sing a sad song at her birthday celebration, we discovered that the action was perfectly explained by Salma on a previous The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon appearance. “When I’m sad, I take a sad song and turn it into a salsa," she explained to the funny host. "Like the Beatles say take a sad song and make it better," she added, referencing Hey Jude lyrics. “It puts you into a good mood.”

Salma’s strong and passionate voice should come as no surprise to diehard fans. Her vocal chops were first noticed when she sang live in her starring turn as Frida, a role which earned her an Academy Award nomination. It seems Salma’s mother Diana Jiménez Medina, who was an accomplished opera singer, passed down some of her vocal magic. Keep singing, birthday queen!