Penelope Cruz dazzles in style at the Venice Film Festival

For ten days every year, Venice rolls out the red carpet to claim the title of Movie Capital of the World (Sorry, Hollywood!). Actors from all over the globe jet into the beautiful Italian city to present their new projects at the prestigious Venice Film Festival with the hopes of scoring an award. Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson were promoting their latest movies last week and over the weekend it was time for Penélope Cruz to shine in the spotlight.

The Ralph & Russo mini dress was perfect to show off Penélope´s infinite legs

The Spanish actress was promoting her latest movie, Wasp Network, a nerve-wracking thriller that tells the story of five Cuban spies in the US back in the 1990s. In Venice, Penélope was joined by her co-stars, all big names in the Latin film industry: Gael García Bernal, Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace), Walter Moura (Narcos) and Leonardo Sbaraglia (Nueve Reinas). Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049) also stars, but unfortunately could not attend due to previous commitments.

Penélope posing with her Wasp Network´s castmates Leonardo Sbaraglia, Walter Moura, Gael García Bernal and Edgar Ramírez

For the afternoon photocall, Penélope made a total fashion statement with a stunning jewel mini dress by Meghan Markle's favorite Ralph & Russo. To accessorize the flattering long-sleeved turquoise design embellished with a crystal floral motif, she chose high-heeled silver sandals and jewels by Atelier Swarowski. Absolute perfection.

The Spanish actress shone in the red carpet with this stunning white gown signed again by Ralph&Russo

Later that night, the full Wasp Network cast walked the red carpet, and the Spanish actress had a chance to show off her exquisite taste in gowns. Her spectacular haute couture dress from Ralph & Russo’s Autumn/Winter 2019 collection made her become the indisputable queen of the night. The bodice of the dress, embellished with crystals and feathers, was a design masterpiece. Penélope’s loosely upswept hairstyle and red lips completed the killer look.