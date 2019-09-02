Dance to this: Spotify's most streamed Latin songs of 2019

Summer 2019 was hot, no doubt – and the music was even hotter. Spotify released the rundown of the most-streamed songs of the season and the list is jam-packed with stars. While Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Drake and Ed Sheeran made the cut, it was the Latino gang who dominated half of the streams. Cuban sonstress Camila Cabello and her beau Shawn Mendes have the most-streamed song with their hit Señorita. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Sech and Daddy Yankee each contributed to the list as well (at times more than once). Before you put away the pool floaties and pull the windbreakers from your closet – take one more look and listen to the Latin hits that made the cut.

Señorita — Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Things didn’t get hotter than this single…maybe their VMAs performance. Fans couldn’t get enough of Camila and Shawn’s sensual track about a hot romance.

Callaita — Bad Bunny, Tainy

Bad Bunny’s single about a shy girl who loves to party is the perfect hot girl summer anthem. After reaching 1 million views on YouTube, it’s no surprise that the party anthem has been in heavy rotation.

Otro Trago — Darell, Sech

Camila Cabello may have said no crying in the club, but Sech is giving everyone full permission. The Panamanian singer’s single about drinking your sorrows away after a breakup is the perfect anthem for anyone havng a #SadSummer.

Soltera — Remix — Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay

Lunay’s single found more success when he teamed up with two more of the biggest names in Latin music for the remix of his single. The Puerto Rican trio’s urban hit was the #summer2019 mood for all the ladies.

Con Calma — Daddy Yankee, Snow

Daddy Yankee and Snow brought the nostalgia with the Spanish version of the 1992 hit, Informer. When the single was released, it became an instant hit, as fans couldn’t get enough of the revamped party classic.

Loco Contigo — DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga

DJ Snake wasn’t going to let the summer pass without providing one another smash hit. This time, the French DJ teamed up with J Balvin and Tyga for the Spanglish tune that’s all about being crazy in love.