Husband Benji Madden says he is 'Forever Yours' to wife Cameron Diaz on her bday

We are in love with how much Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden loves his wife — actress, author and former model Cameron Diaz. On August 31, Benji shared a sweet black-and-white pic of his main squeeze and himself on a boat for her 47th birthday.

SEE MORE PICS OF CAMERON AND BENJI

The Dance Floor Anthem musician shared “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife...You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give...I’m Yours Always Forever...Many More Baby,” and included several heart emojis throughout the message. This isn’t the first time he gushes about his beautiful wife, in another social media post he shares how Cameron always “makes the world feel like a brighter place.” Cue the swooning.

The rockstar has shared how Cameron is the “light of his life” and that he is grateful to be married to her

More: Cameron Diaz on why every woman needs a major haircut now

The Charlie’s Angels alum and her musician husband, 40, who married January 2015, have been married for four blissful years. In an interview with InStyle for their special 25th anniversary edition, the actress shared how she is now moving out of the limelight into a more private lifestyle. She shared that she is looking forward to being able to spend more time with her husband now that she is no longer actively working within the film industry (her last film was the Annie remake in 2014) after a 22 year career that started in her early 20s.

SEE MORE PICS OF CAMERON AND BENJI

Loading the player...

More: 13 books by celebrities to inspire and motivate you

She shared, “I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband. Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner.”