Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez definitely knows how to capture our attention through her work and music — and most recently her latest social media post! On August 29, the If You Had My Love singer shared a steamy new image of her as Ramona, her character in her latest film Hustlers with rapper Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and songstress Lizzo. The film, set to hit theaters on September 13, is based on a New York Times article of a group of exotic dancers that decided to take advantage of their upscale and wealthy male clientele.

Jenny from the Block captioned this sultry image of her as Ramona with “Married to the money. #Ramona #HustlersMovie” followed by a money bag emoji and a purple heart emoji

JLo is clearly owning her role as the fierce leader of the pack Ramona and we are excited to see what she does and where she takes us. Earlier it was shared that during a small scuffle between Constance Wu’s character Destiny and JLo’s Ramona, Jennifer accidentally hit Constance on the nose. No injuries were suffered by the Crazy Rich Asians star and the incident brought the two superstars that much closer.

