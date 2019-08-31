Christina Milan shares with fans touching video from her gender reveal party

Christina Milian has many things to celebrate this month with the announcement of her latest project Falling Inn Love for Netflix Films and, most importantly, finding out the gender of her newest bundle of joy with her partner French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora. On August 30, the Dip It Low singer shared a highlight video of the gender reveal she and her Alexandrie, Alexandra singer hosted for their families.

SEE MORE MOMENTS FROM THE PARTY

In the video, one could see that there was a lot of love, beautiful decorations and cake. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, used a color releasing flare to reveal the gender of their budding bun in the oven, revealing that it was a boy!

Loading the player...

More: What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of the summer

The video shows how truly happy she, Matt and her daughter Violet Madison Nash (her first-born with producer The-Dream) were at the revealing of the gender. Many hugs and the major love fest between the families began as now they knew the gender of the latest addition to their ever growing family. You can also see all the photo ops the couple shared pre flare reveal with their respective families.

The singer and actress captioned her video “Flashing back to all the good vibes from our #GenderReveal. Just wanna send a big thank you to our close family & friends that attended. You truly made it special for us”

More: Estrellas we love: the best celebrity photos of the week

Christina was recently promoting latest film, Falling Inn Love, where she portrays the character of Gabriela, a city girl who wins a contest in New Zealand (talk about a long flight). She wins a fixer-upper inn and with the help of an ever so sweet contractor, remodels it and hopefully finds love. Film is available for streaming on Netflix.