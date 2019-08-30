Camila Alves shares hilarious photo of her 'one of a kind' suegra

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey’s mother are in-laws goals. The Brazilian beauty, 37, took to social media earlier this week to share a hilarious snapshot of her mother-in-law, Mary Kathlene McCabe, from their family’s tropical vacation in "paradise." In the photo, Mary is pictured sitting on a yacht deck with a glass of white wine in hand and shades, along with a bandana on her head that definitely reminded us of her famous son. Camila explained in the caption, “Borrowed a bandana so the hair doesn’t look like craaaappp!!! 😂😂😂 #AdventuresWithMyMotherInLaw.”

Camila shared a hilarious photo of her mother-in-law wearing a bandana

Kris Jenner commented on the post, “This is amazing 😍," to which Camila replied that Mary is "one of a kind!!😂😘." Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Matthew surely looks like his mama - especially with her wearing the bandana. Too sweet!!” Camila often shares pictures and videos of Matthew’s mother using the hashtag #AdventuresWithMyMotherInLaw.

Earlier this month, the mom of three revealed that her 87-year-old mother-in-law is “always trying to wear” her clothes and shoes. “Every time I travel with my mother-in-law, it’s like an adventure with her, she doesn’t pack right. She brings very little. Guess why,” Camila revealed in a video starring her husband's mother. Mary answered, “Because I just think that I can wear the same things over again. I don’t like to pack. I just don’t. It’s not about the clothes with me.”

However, Camila did not believe Mary’s excuse. She said, “Because you always pack very little so you can wear my clothes.” Matthew’s mom admitted, “If I can wear Camila’s clothes, I would definitely,” adding, “I can wear her shoes. We have the same size shoe. I have grown to love her jackets so yeah we can do that. I could probably wear one of her shirts if I wore them like she does out and about.”

“[Mary] just always wants to grab my clothes,” Camila reiterated again. “And then she doesn’t put her clothes to laundry enough because she wants to wear mine.” Alright, alright, alright, it looks like the bandana is the latest piece Mary has borrowed!