Irina Shayk enjoys Italian getaway with a special person post-Bradley Cooper split

Irina Shayk is living la dolce vita following her split from Bradley Cooper. According to The Daily Mail, the Russian beauty recently enjoyed an Italian getaway with a special somebody: her mom, Olga Shaykhlislamova. The supermodel took to social media on Wednesday, August 28, to share a scenic picture of herself dining by the water with her look-alike mother. Irina naturally stunned for the outing wearing a matching two-piece set and her hair pulled back. Meanwhile, Olga donned a floral ensemble.

Irina Shayk vacationed in Europe with her mother Olga

While Irina simply captioned the post with the emojis "🍽🍸⛅️," her famous pals were quick to share sweet words for the gorgeous duo. “Beauties ❤️,” fellow model Lily Aldridge wrote, while Shanina Shaik penned, “Omg mama Shayk is gorg!!!” Aside from dining al fresco, the pair also played card games and chess over some tea during their vacation. "Girlz love to play cardz," Irina captioned one of the photos.

The model was raised by her mother, Olga, as well as her sister, Tatiana, and two grandmothers back in Russia. Speaking about her home country earlier this year, she said, “Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she's back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too! We never had men around. You have to learn how to put a nail in the wall, how to hang the curtains."



The Russian model and Bradley Cooper split in 2019 after four years together

Irina was photographed arriving back to New York on Thursday, August 29. The mother-daughter trip came over two months after it was revealed that Irina and Bradley had split. Since then, the actor and model, who were known for being notoriously private, have reportedly agreed to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, in New York City.

In her first feature post-breakup, the 33 year old discussed the vast interest in her personal life telling Harper's Bazaar, “I think it's just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it. There's a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It's curiosity I guess," she said. Despite splitting from the A Star Is Born actor after fours years of dating, Irina admitted that she still believes in marriage. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course,” she said. “I'm not the kind of person who is against it.”