Almost half of Spotify's most streamed global songs this summer were by Latinx artists

Latin music made waves this summer. So, it’s no surprise that some of the biggest artists in the genre led this summer’s hottest songs playlist. In fact, the majority of Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer were crafted by some of the most popular Latin artists. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' sensual single Señorita was the most-streamed global song. The duo racked in more than 565 million streams since it’s June release and has stayed at the top of the Global Top 50 chart for eight weeks. In all, there were five Spanish-language songs that made the cut.

Latin music made up over half of Spotify's Most Streamed Songs of the Summer list

Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Sech and J Balvin were the hit-makers behind the hot singles. Callaita by Bad Bunny and Tainy came in at number five. Sech and Darrell’s Otro Trago ranked number seven. The Soltera Remix by Lunay, Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny came in at the number 12 spot. Three slots behind the single is Daddy Yankee and Snow’s banger Con Calma. J Balvin appears with Tyga and DJ Snake for Loco Contigo at number 19.

These Latin artists proved that they have successfully crossed over and made a name for their music in the pop space. Appearing on the list with Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, and Drake. Spotify’s announcement comes after one of Latin music’s biggest stars broke a global record. J Balvin reached a new career milestone as the most viewed artist on YouTube Global. The Colombian rapper has a total of over 121 million views.

Daddy Yankee, Sech, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Bad Bunny and more had singles that were hot this summer

It’s been a year for Latin music. All eyes were on the genre during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards where J Balvin and Bad Bunny took the stage. Balvin also took home the ingural Best Latin Award for his single Con Altura with Spanish songstress Rosalía.