'Miss America:' Meet the Latina Superhero who's getting her own show

In the wake of all things superhero comes a new one we’re really excited about: America Chavez, a lesbian Latina superhero. It’s not just Latina power, but more like Latina superpower! The new streaming channel Disney+ is reportedly teaming up with Marvel studios to bring a new comic series titled Miss America. According to Marvel, America is “a runaway from an alternate reality, endowed with strength, speed, stamina and flight, America Chavez made her way across dimensions searching for her place in the universe!”

In an exclusive with Geeks Worldwide who broke the news, it’s revealed America was raised by two mothers in another dimension called Utopia. Disney+ took to social media to share the exciting news and give a little background on the new superwoman. “Miss America is most recognized as the lesbian Latina teen, America Chavez, who has super strength and can access portals,” they explained.

“She is also best friends with the archer, Kate Bishop and has led The Ultimates which features Captain Marvel, Spectrum (Monica Rambeau) and Black Panther,” they added. Miss America will be based on a character that was first introduced by Marvel in 2015. The writer behind the superhero, Gabby Rivera, then wrote the solo comic debut in 2017 featuring America. Gabby has written America Vol. 1: The Life And Times Of America Chavez and most recently America Vol. 2: Fast And Fuertona.

'Miss America' will premiere on the new Disney+ streaming channel which launches November 12

Back in 2017, the Bronx-born writer spoke to The Washington Post and explained her thoughts behind the fictional character. “I’ve always dreamt up wild, powerful and carefree superheroes that look like me and my family: thick, brown, goofy, beautiful. And now I get to see them come to life. ‘America’ is going to be all those things and it’s [going to] be wild.”

Gabby added, “For me, being Latina is really damn complicated, especially when it comes to tracing my roots. America’s going to wonder where she really came from and who her people are. She’s going to explore what it means to be brown across the dimensions. And like many people who’ve had to leave home at a young age, she’s dealing with that feeling of disconnect, you’re a foreigner here and out of place when you go ‘home’ type of feeling.”

The premiere date for Miss America is yet to be revealed; stay tuned!