Jennifer Lopez on why she wanted everybody to know she was turning 50

Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating her 50th birthday! The triple-threat brought in the milestone occasion the only way she knew how…with a party. “Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know I was 50,” the Dinero songstress said in her It’s My Party Tour blog. “For me it was important as a woman to do that. To let people, know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life you don’t get to write people off.” From June to August the World of Dance judge celebrated on a 31 city tour with fans across North America.

Jennifer Lopez had no shame in celebrating turning 50

For the last leg of the tour, Jennifer made stops in Spain, Turkey and Egypt. Getting older only means one thing for the superstar, improvement. “You are getting better and better as you grow, so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving,” she shared in the emotional documentary. “Also, on the other hand it would be so much fun to celebrate my 50th birthday.” Jennifer celebrated with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme and his Alex’s girls, Natasha and Ella.

Loading the player...

Along the way, the Hustlers actress realized the message she was sending to her fans (and occasional haters) as well herself. “I didn’t realize that in being myself and being able to say that to myself, that ‘I’m a woman, I’m 50 years old and I’m not going anywhere,’ was going to mean so much to so many people.” The tour meant so much that the songstress put her health on the line.

The Dinero singer celebrated with her 31-city It's My Party Tour

In a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer opened up about overcoming a cold set back that hit her at the start of the tour. "I took wellness shots and steam baths,” the Hustlers star shared. “I knew a lot of it had to do with stress and exhaustion, so if I could just get on a healthy regimen, I would bounce back. I willed myself to health.”