Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod head back to school for Parent Teacher Day

It's officially back to school season and everyone (including celebs!) are prepping for the year ahead. Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the latest parents who sharing what their everyday life looks like now that their kids are done with summer break. The former pro baseball player took to his social media to post a pic of him and his fiancé sneaking a picture during Parent Teacher day!

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez head to school for Parent Teacher Day

"Can you get detention at Parent Teacher Day," A-Rod jokingly asked in his caption alongside a photo of the couple sitting in a classroom. "Asking for the friend behind me. (Tag the friend you got detention with in school) #partnerincrime." The pair currently have a blended family with Alex's two girls Natasha, 14, and Ella, 12, as well as JLo's twins Emme and Max, 11.

During the first week of school, Alex also shared with his fans the struggle of having to take four kids to school. "Some real talk," he told his fans. "Last night we arrived around 3am...alarm clock went off at 6:30am. Four kids, four schools, four different locations, four orientations." He continued: "My head is spinning, I need an aspirin, I need a cocktail, I need a bed badly. Can anybody relate?"

The couple have a blended family with Alex's two daughters and JLo's twins

Although the kids are back in school, the pair always make it a priority to spend time together. The 50-year-old songstress rcently opened up about their blended family and having family time. “[Alex] loves being at every show that he can be at,” she told Variety for her cover story. “I go to all his baseball games. There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK. And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”