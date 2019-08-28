Ricky Martin makes a fashion statement for the Dreamers

Ricky Martin has for years shown a commitment to making the world a better place. Apart from creating his own foundation to fight against human trafficking, the Puerto Rican icon also supports a host of humanitarian causes, from raising awareness about the Amazon fires to serving as an ambassador for UNICEF. And now, he has thrown his high profile status behind the Dreamers campaign set up by his great amigo, fellow music artist Alejandro Sanz. "I'm joining my friend Alejandro on this great initiative to support the Dreamers in the US, " he wrote on social media alongside a selfie where he is sporting a charity t-shirt created by the Spanish singer.

Funds raised by the $27 t-shirt go to help charities that support Dreamers in their educations and futures

The campaign aims to help Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors, by aiding programs by Dream Big Nevada, Ascend Educational Fund and Immigrants Rising, who work to support Dreamers' educations and futures. "By purchasing this T-shirt, you can be part of our dream too, " Ricky wrote, "because we all dream. We all belong. We are all one. And EVERYONE matters. Funds raised will help three amazing charities support the Dreamers education & future. Together we can let them know that their dreams matter - to us. Thank you, Alejandro Sanz."

The campaign was set up by Ricky's good friend, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz

La Tortura singer Alejandro responded to the gesture, writing: "Thanks my dear brother. U have the biggest heart on planet."

This certainly is a cause close to Ricky´s heart. He was also one of the more than 200 artists and activists signing the Querida Familia letter, a solidarity campaign highlighting the "barrage of attacks" on the Latino community and calling supporters to action. "To our allies who feel our community’s pain, we need you. We cannot make change without your voices and action. We call on you to speak out loudly against hate, to contribute your resources to organizations that support our community, and to hold our leaders accountable," read the statement.

Now, by joining the Dreamers initiative, Ricky continues to lead by example. If you want to do your part, the tees can be found at CharityStars.com/Alejandro.