Cassie and Alex Fine announce their engagement

First comes love…then comes engagement! Cassie is set to change her last name as she is now engaged to her boyfriend and the father of her child, Alex Fine. The Me and You singer shared the news along with a special engagement video for her followers. “My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 8.24,” she captioned the video. In the video, Alex gets dressed up in his Compton Cowboys uniform and saddles a hours. The trainer then rides horse towards a stable that is adorned with the letters C and A. Cassie is escorted by the leader of the group to meet her beau who dismounts the horse and gets down on one knee.

Cassie and Alex Fine announced their engagement

Cassie put her baby bump on display in an all-black form-fitting dress. In a follow up post, the mommy-to-be shared a sweet silhouette of the moment she said yes to her love. In another photo, the Long Way To Go singer dedicated a sweet message to her love. “I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Cassie’s gal pal Christian Milian chimed in to celebrate the news.

“You’re new last name is about to make a perfect fit,” she quipped in the comments. “I been calling you Cassie Fine since the day you hit the screen.” Alex, 26, took to his social media to share his thoughts on the sweet day. “This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky #Mrs.Fine.” Cassie took to the comments to celebrate her love writing: “I still can’t believe it.”

The exciting news comes after the pair shared they are expecting their first child together

Cassie, 33, and Alex’s news comes two months after the pair shared the news that they are expecting a baby girl. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever,” the singer wrote. Alex celebrated writing: “Love you both to the moon and back a million times.” All of Cassie’s exciting news comes almost a year after she ended her long-term relationship with music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.