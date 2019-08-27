Joe Jonas and more react after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello don't kiss at VMAs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had all eyes on them during their steamy performance of Señorita. However, there were a few celebs who were let down when they didn’t seal the performance with a kiss. Joe Jonas took to his social media to react after the duo trolled the crowd during their performance. “#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss though @camila_cabello @shawnmendes.” Next to the caption, the Cool singer shared a video of him, his wife Sophie Turner and brother Nick Jonas caught on the audience cam during the performance. The trio eagerly looks on as Shawmila get closer and closer to each other during the end of their act.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello let some famous friends down when they didn't kiss during their performance

When they don’t kiss, the group hilariously mouth “no” while throwing their hands in the air. Elsewhere in the crowd, Taylor Swift and Bebe Rexah had the same reaction. At the point of the performance when the pair nuzzle close, Bebe can be seen saying “kiss, kiss, kiss,” when the moment doesn’t happen she and Taylor both were let down. Shawn, 21, and Camila, 22, may not have ended their moment the way fans wanted, but they still garnered a reaction from the crowd.

The pair took the stage during the awards ceremony to perform the single – which is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts – for the first time. The pair brought the Miami heat as they took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for a intimate, stripped-down version of the song. While there wasn’t any kissing, the pair showed off their seductive dance moves and took some of their PDA to the stage.

The duo performed their song for the first time live at the MTV VMAs

Camila and Shawn had a lot more to celebrate as they took home the award for Best Collaboration. “SEÑORITAAAAAA! won best collaboration award!! thanks @vmas and thank u guys so much for tonight! we love you guys sooooooo much,” the Havana songstress wrote next to a picture of her and her beau holding their statue. Shawn took to his social media to share pictures from their winning moment. “Thank you @vmas & thank you to everyone we love you!!”