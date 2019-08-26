CNCO talks the 'excitement' surrounding their VMAs nominations and their current tour

CNCO is ready for everything that is coming their way. The Latin-American boyband is celebrating their latest single, Ya Tu Sabes, and their upcoming EP. On top of that, the group, made up of Joel Pimentel, Christopher Vélez, Erick Colon, Zabdiel de Jesús and Richard Camacho, are headlining Billboard and Pepsi’s three-city En Vivo concert series. The De Cero crooners are also celebrating their two MTV Video Music Awards nominations (Best Group, Push Artist of the Year) and their inaugural performance at the event. HOLA! USA caught up with the boys ahead of their kick-off show in NYC to chat about their latest tour, VMAs and more. Scroll ahead for the full interview.

CNCO is nominated for Best Group and Push Artist at this year's MTV Video Music Awards

HOLA! USA: Congrats on headlining the Billboard/Pepsi EnVivo show and the VMAs. How excited are you for both?

Joel: "It’s busy! We’re just super excited about this show. Also, the VMAs."

What can fans expect from this tour?

Richard: "A lot of energy. There’s going to be little surprises too. We’re just super excited to see the reaction."

Are there any jitters going into these performances? How do you get rid of them?

Richard: "Yes. We haven’t done a show in a while. We have done one song at an award show or a couple songs during a performance. To get prepared, we start by stretching and getting each other pumped."

Joel: "Also rehearsal and just being mentally ready."

Congrats on being nominated for Best Group. How does it feel to be in the same category with groups such as Backstreet Boys and Jonas Brothers? Who has inspired you all?

Joel: "It’s an honor. We’ve actually admired Backstreet Boys since we were little kids. So, being in that same nomination is something that makes us very shocked. Even to be in it with Jonas brothers, we’re just really happy to have the nomination and we know that our CNCO-ers are very, very loyal and very dedicated."

CNCO is currently headlining Billboard and Pepsi's En Vivo concert series

Is there anyone you’re looking forward to seeing on the big day?

Richard: "Everybody. We’re such big fans. We all grew up watching the show since we were little, so just to be in that whole vibe for us is a blessing. So we’re probably going to get nervous with everybody that we see."

You’re part of the wave on Latin talent who will be representing during the VMAs. What’s it like to see it happening and to be part of the history that’s being made in Latin music?

Joel: "Incredible, it feels good."

Zabdiel: "It’s amazing. It’s cool because we can represent the youth from Latin America. That’s an honor and responsibility and a huge blessing at the same time."

Catch CNCO as they perform at the 2019 VMAs pre-show on Monday, August 26, and on tour in Miami and Los Angeles as part of Billboard and Pepsi’s En Vivo concert series.