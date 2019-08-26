They divorced years ago, but Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are super friendly exes. The former couple, who are proud parents of twins Max and Emme, were friends before getting married and despite their breakup, they've demonstrated how well they get along, often sharing pictures together of their blended family, including Jennifer's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Theirs is friendship based on respect, affection... and a lot of humor, as the Vivir Mi Vida singer demonstrated with the latest picture co-starring JLo that he shared on social media.

Marc Anthony "bumped into" his ex at an L.A. hotel

The accidental run-in, though, wasn't exactly what you might expect. In the shot, Marc is seen laughing in front of a huge promotional billboard of his former spouse, hilariously striking the same pose Jennifer does in the shot.

In the picture, shared on Stories, the singer might be teasing the Hustlers star, but he also shows his admiration for Jennifer, adding the hashtag "JLo rocks" to the caption.

The best parents in the world

The last time Jennifer and Marc met was back in May, when they attended the graduation ceremony of their twins. They both shared pictures and videos of the family gathering, Alex Rodriguez included. The Valió la Pena singer wanted to celebrate Max and Emme´s achievements as they finished middle school at the same time as A-Rod´s daughter Ella.

Marc, Jennifer and A-Rod at the end-of-year school festival earlier this summer - what a familia!

Marc, Jennifer and Alex were quite the cheering section as they teamed up to applaud their kids on stage. Emme and Max, as well as Alex Rodriguez's daughters Ella and Natasha took part in a dance routine at the end-of-year school show, making for a gorgeous extended, and united, family.