Inside J Balvin and Bad Bunny's special MTV VMAs performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes aren’t the only dazzling duo to look out for at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards this week. HOLA! USA can exclusively confirm that when the annual show sparkles onto television on Monday, August 26, J Balvin and Bad Bunny will take to the stage together. The Latin music stars are slated to perform their single Qué Pretendes, the leading tune on their long-awaited LP Oasis, during the live telecast.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

J Balvin and Bad Bunny are #BFF goals

MTV shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the pair getting in the zone backstage at Prudential Center in New Jersey on Saturday, August 24. “We bumped into @JBALVIN and @sanbenito backstage at the #VMAs!” they wrote along with the rehearsal photo. "Don't miss them perform together Monday at 8p on MTV!”

RELATED: Barack and Michelle Obama rock out to J Balvin and more!

The Colombian and Puerto Rican hitmakers had previously been confirmed as being among the night’s star-studded lineup, sending fans into a rousing guessing game of what they'd do. Fresh off performances in Texas, many wondered if the duo would perform one of the songs from their album Oasis on the major platform and they were right on the money!

VIEW GALLERY

The Latin music giants will rock 2019's MTV VMAs together

Bad Bunny is nominated for Latin Video, while Balvin is up for awards in the Latin Video, Dance Video and Choreography category at the celebration. Trendy artists like Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will also be heating up the night with their own sets. Viewers are especially excited to see Missy Elliott storm the arena as this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient.

The 2019 MTV VMAs will air LIVE on Monday, August 26 at 8pm from Newark, New Jersey. Stay tuned to HOLA! USA (and all of our channels) for coverage and behind-the-scenes action from the spectacular awards ceremony!