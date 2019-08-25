At this point in her career, it may be hard to fathom that anything could give Jennifer Lopez the jitters. Alas, the fearless 50-year-old superstar is only human and naturally still gets nervous from time to time. While sitting down with Entertainment Weekly for a Facebook live session on Saturday, Augusts 25, JLo revealed what made her the most anxious about shooting her highly-anticipated film Hustlers. And her answer might surprise you!

The Hustlers core four: Lili, Constance, JLo and Keke!

“Doing the pole dancing,” the entertainer said flat out. “The first time I tried it I was so terrible at it. I knew Ramona [her character] had to be like the best dancer - the one in the club. Like, she was the one." She added: "I was like: ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna do this?’”

Longtime fans of Jenny who stan her incredible performance skills might have a hard time swallowing this news. Whether getting on the floor while dancing or even being rigged and flying into the air above stages, JLo never fails to nail the athletic side to her craft. Of course, pole dancing is a whole different ball game.

JLo inprisoned her abs in this modern mini dress for the press day

The star revealed that she did it “eventually, because I get real determined.” However, it wasn’t without sustaining battle wounds. “When I tell you that I was bruised everywhere…” she continued. “My legs have never been bruised like that in my life. Torn shoulder. The whole thing.”

One move in particular made the Dinero singer the most nervous. “Going upside down,” the mom-of-two said. “I was really fearless about it like the first time I did it…” Her co-stars Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer quickly affirmed the talent, saying she made it all look sexy. What were those three most nervous about? Working with the iconic JLo, of course!