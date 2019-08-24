Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently celebrated their one year anniversary in the biggest way on August 23. The Ocean singer shared several photos of the surprise that su amor gave her: a room full of red rose petals and heart-shaped balloons.

Anuel showers his ‘wife-to-be’ with hundreds of rose petals for their milestone celebration

As any girl would, Karol was elated and wanted to share the romantic gesture with the world. In the snapshots, you can see the rose petals covered every inch of the room that they were in and how there were celebratory balloons at every turn. One photo showed a table covered in rose petals with faux candles (because romance without fire safety is not romance at all) which spelled out ‘first anniversary.’ Cue the swooning.

Earlier this year, the two Latinx sensations got engaged, but Karol has made it a point to let everyone know that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle to say their “I Dos.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer shared that they are already living as if they were married, but due to their schedules and how often they travel there, hasn’t been any time to sit down and plan their big day. And although she doesn’t have any specific details planned out, she shared that she wants everything to be stress free and natural. The pair first made their public appearance at this year’s Latin Billboard Awards sending fans (who had been rumoring about their relationship) into a frenzy.