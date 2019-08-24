Becky G has a major hometown dream come true

This is what dreams are made of and Becky G is taking it all in. On August 23, the HOLA! USA cover girl accomplished something she had always wanted to do: sing the U.S. national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game. The Dollar singer shared a video on social media where she showed fans a 360 degree view of her on the iconic baseball field as she was walking up to take her place near the Dodgers logo to sing the national anthem (a high honor for all musicians regardless of the sporting event). Her L.A. Galaxy soccer star beau, Sebastian Lletget, also shared a picture of her on his social media showing how proud he was of his belleza latina going up and achieving this milestone.

SEE MORE PICS OF BECKY LIVING HER DREAM

VIEW GALLERY

La Repuesta singer shared this image with her fans saying “Dreams come true. LA.” followed by a heart emoji

MORE: Becky G shares photo with her mother who looks like she could be her sister

While at the Dodgers stadium she took some time to tour the baseball players dugout and take a few pictures by the logo that is located on the field (it’s the spot that all the singers are asked to stand for the performance) and with basketball star JaVale McGee who plays for the L.A. Lakers. You can tell that Que Me Baile singer was beyond herself due to the high honor of being asked to sing. The L.A. Dodgers also shared some behind-the-scenes footage on their social media of Becky practicing the anthem and doing vocalization exercises to warm up her voice.

Loading the player...

MORE: Becky G gets personal about importance of embracing her Latinx identity musically

SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE GAME

This has been a year of milestones for the Becky from the Block singer. She has recently launched a beauty collaboration with cult favorite ColorPop, she brought the Latinx heat to the Amazon Prime Day concert stage where she debuted her hit song Dollar and she celebrated a milestone anniversary with her superstar athlete boyfriend.